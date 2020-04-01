- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his greatest WrestleMania moments. Lesnar will defend against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

- Randy Orton turns 40 years old today. Orton will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

- WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski have been named Co-Grand Marshals for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual race that airs this Sunday at 1pm ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Gronk will also be the WrestleMania 36 host this weekend.

Below is WWE's announcement on the NASCAR appearance: