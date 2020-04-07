- AEW has announced that Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT will feature Brodie Lee in action again. There's no word yet on who The Exalted One of The Dark Order will be going up against, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current Dynamite line-up for Wednesday:

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears in a first-round TNT Title Tournament match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends

* Lance Archer will be in action

* Brodie Lee will be in action

* Chris Jericho joins Tony Schiavone for commentary

- AEW has announced that Wardlow will be in action on tonight's Dark episode, which premieres at 6pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Tony Donati vs. Kip Sabian and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall were also announced.

