The main event of tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Johnny Gargano defeat Tommaso Ciampa.
The match began with Candice LeRae dropping her husband off at a warehouse in Orlando, FL. Gargano walked into the building and there was a ring, with Triple H sitting in the corner. Ciampa also appeared and started entering the ring as Triple H warned them that this was the end of their feud. He also introduced referee Drake Wuertz and said he was there just to count the winner. The two brawled around the ring area of the empty warehouse, in a match that saw the half of the boards under the ring exposed.
The finish to the match saw LeRae return to the building after driving off earlier. She yelled at her husband and told Ciampa that she hopes he's happy because she now hates what her husband is. LeRae yelled at Ciampa to finish Gargano as he looked on shocked, a bit taken back and disturbed by what he and his best friend had done to each other. LeRae then said if Ciampa wouldn't finish her husband, then she would. That's when she kicked Gargano with a low blow and he went down. LeRae left as Ciampa took his time, saying a few words to Gargano and apologizing to him several times. Ciampa looked ready to end the match but LeRae came back into the ring and kicked Ciampa from behind with a low blow. Ciampa went down and Gargano then revealed that he had been wearing a protective cup. Gargano put Ciampa back down with hiss Fairy Tale Ending, and pinned him for the win. Gargano and LeRae then left together, laughing about how good she did. NXT went off the air with LeRae driving away with her husband in the passenger seat. LeRae had handed Gargano something in a bag earlier when she first dropped him off, and apparently it was the cup.
This match, which did not have commentary, was billed as "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat" and was to be the final meeting between the former DIY partners in NXT. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned next for Ciampa and Gargano, but we will keep you updated.
You can see a few shots from the match below:
