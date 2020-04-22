Candice LeRae revealed a new darker look in a segment during tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Following the recent win over Tommaso Ciampa with LeRae's help, Johnny Gargano opened a segment on tonight's show from the dinner table at their home, ranting about how NXT is a cookie-cutter world where the bad people are thriving and the good people aren't appreciated, like he and his wife. LeRae went on to say that she has also been under-appreciated ever since stepping foot in NXT, and like her husband, she is tired of sacrificing, and will no longer eat second. You can read our full recap of the segment at this link in our weekly recap.

Gargano later said that he and LeRae will make history by becoming the first married couple to reign over NXT together as NXT Champion and NXT Women's Champion.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for LeRae and Gargano, but the feud with Ciampa is done and reportedly won't be brought back after the recent "Empty Building" match that Gargano won.

You can see a few shots from tonight's segment below: