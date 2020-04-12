Earlier today on social media, Carmella cleared up a rumor that she had the coronavirus.

She responded to a now-deleted tweet, "I appreciate your concern, but don't believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I've been healthy through all of this."

As was reported yesterday, WWE confirmed that one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not an active wrestler. The person is doing well and made a complete recovery, according to WWE's statement.

Below you can read Carmella's tweet: