- The WWE YouTube channel has been posting several throwback clips from WWE Hall of Famer Triple H's career as they get ready for his 25th Anniversary Celebration during Friday's SmackDown on FOX. As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video is a special edition with the 25 greatest moments from The Game's career.

Elias' musical abilities hampered after suffering multiple injuries As first reported on WWE's The Bump, Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack by King Corbin. The injuries have put Elias' musical performances on hold, as they've hampered his ability to sing and play guitar. King Corbin has targeted the songbird multiple times in the last few weeks, as the most recent attack on Friday Night SmackDown followed his assault ahead of WrestleMania that sent his rival flying from the WWE Performance Center perch. Elias had drawn the ire of Corbin with repeated songs mocking the regal competitor through song. Stay locked in to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates on Elias' status.

- Carmella's social media and recent streams with boyfriend Corey Graves shows that she's really bored with the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. It was noted on Tuesday at this link how Carmella dressed up as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to mock a recent promo they did on SmackDown.

As seen below, she made another video today to mock a segment with WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch: