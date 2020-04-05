- Cesaro used his UFO finisher in WWE for the first time to defeat Drew Gulak on the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Pre-show for Night One. Cesaro bringing the move to WWE was a hot topic on Twitter on Saturday night. Above is video of Cesaro commenting on the move and predicting that Sami Zayn would retain the WWE Intercontinental Title over Daniel Bryan, which he did.

"You just saw something... something really special," Cesaro said to the cameraman. "Something that hasn't happened in over 10 years. You just saw a UFO, and later you're gonna see something else that doesn't happen all the time, and that is a champion walking into WrestleMania in Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental Champion, walking out of WrestleMania still as the Intercontinental Champion. It's going to be one more for The Good Guys."

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her title over Shayna Baszler during Night One of WrestleMania 36. Lynch became the first woman in WWE history to win a title at WrestleMania and defend that same title at a different WrestleMania.

The official WWE Stats account noted that Becky became the second woman in WWE history to accomplish this, behind WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. That appears to be incorrect as Trish won the WWE Women's Title at New Year's Revolution 2005 and then defended it at WrestleMania 22.

- WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after Night One and commented on the show. He wrote, "Night one of #Wrestlemania was [fire emoji]. Can't wait for tomorrow."

