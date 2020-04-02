- Above is the full WWE Dream Match Mania special that went live on the WWE Network earlier today. The 1.5 hour episode features dream matches that happen via WWE 2K20 simulation. The game matches take place with commentary from real WWE Superstars and Legends.

WWE Dream Match Mania features the following matches and commentary teams: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (Announce Team: The Usos), Sasha Banks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus (Announce Team: Sasha and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley), John Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Announce Team: Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth), Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair (Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole), Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth), Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg (Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston).

- Speaking of Dream Match Mania, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to plug her match with Charlotte Flair, asking what would happen if The Glamazon faced The Queen.

Flair responded to the ad and apparently issued a challenge for a potential match down the road.

"Beth, I know this is an ad for the network special, but I wanted to answer it. Woman, there's only one way to find out!! [princess emoji]"

Beth has not responded to Flair as of this writing. You can see their full tweets below:

- WWE recently partnered with Netspend to issue Superstar-themed Prepaid Mastercards to fans who would need Direct Deposit. You must use Direct Deposit for a paycheck, tax refund, or government benefits.

Fans can choose cards with the WWE Title belt, AJ Styles, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Undertaker, or WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage on the front. Full details and the link to apply can be found in the tweet below: