New WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been announced for Wednesday's live NXT episode on the USA Network.

This will be Flair's first NXT TV appearance since winning the strap from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. The episode will reportedly air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's NXT episode:

* New NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair appears

* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

* Tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins (Matches TBA; Participants: Kushida, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Akira Tozawa, the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma, Jake Atlas, Tony Nese, Drake Maverick)

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.