WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair went viral on Instagram and Twitter today after taking The Pillow Challenge.

The revealing new social media challenge reportedly began because Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok users were bored with the coronavirus pandemic. Flair is one of the more popular celebrities to take the "#pillowchallenge" as of this writing.

As noted, Flair will be in action during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network as she faces Mia Yim in a non-title match. She will be defending the title soon against #1 contender Io Shirai, but WWE has not confirmed when.

You can see Flair's full tweet on the "#pillowchallenge" below: