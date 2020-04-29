WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon to reveal an up-close look at her custom title plates. You can see photos of the plates below.

Flair won the title from Rhea Ripley back during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 earlier this month. She will face Mia Yim on tonight's NXT episode in a non-title match. Io Shirai recently became the #1 contender to Flair, and will receive her title shot soon.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's plans for Flair as champion of the black & yellow brand. You can see photos of her custom side plates below: