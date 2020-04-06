Charlotte Flair reportedly defeated Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women's Title on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 because WWE wants her on NXT to help win the Wednesday Night War with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Flair became a two-time NXT Women's Champion by defeating Ripley in the opening match of Night Two. It was noted that WWE wants Flair on NXT to help win Wednesday nights, and that is a part of their new strategy to help gain on AEW in the ratings.

The current plan is for Flair to work both RAW and NXT shows each week.

Flair is still a member of the RAW roster as of this writing. There's no word yet on if Flair would also work non-televised NXT live events once regular touring resumes after the coronavirus pandemic eases up, but Flair pulling double duty won't be so bad right now with the limited schedule they're running.

Flair has not tweeted on the big win as of this writing, but she did comment on her appearance in the WrestleMania 36 pirate-themed intro video.

"Slaying a ghost skeleton with a sword is the energy I'm bringing with me for the rest of 2020 #WrestleMania," she wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on what's next for Flair in NXT. You can see her full tweet below: