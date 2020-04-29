- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at punishing ring apron moves.

- WWE has announced that Thursday's "After The Bell" podcast will be a special edition with host Corey Graves conducting an in-depth interview with Jeff Hardy. Below is the full announcement on the interview:

Jeff Hardy gets personal on WWE After the Bell this week Jeff Hardy has opened up about his personal obstacles in recent weeks on SmackDown, but the former WWE Champion has much more to say when he joins Corey Graves on a special episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Music or wherever you get your podcasts. In an in-depth interview, The Charismatic Enigma dives deep into the struggles and obstacles that make his current run in WWE like no other. Plus, Hardy gives some insight into Superstars he'd like to battle now that he's back in WWE. New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today to hype tonight's non-title match against Mia Yim on NXT TV.

"I woke up today realizing that I'm going to have to kick Mia Yim's ass tonight; and it makes me sad. Everyone will eventually learn: There's levels to this," Flair wrote.

