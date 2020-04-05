Charlotte will take on NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at tonight's WrestleMania 36. Earlier today, Charlotte jumped on Twitter to reminisce about WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair's retirement match at WrestleMania in 2008, then her move to NXT in 2012 and finding herself along the way.

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of my whole family sitting front row to watch my Dad wrestle his last WWE retirement match in front of 80,000 people at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Tears ran from all of our faces as we watched my Dad embrace the moment and the fans. As I watched my Dad walk back up the aisle closing the last chapter of his legacy, I wondered what it was like to carry out dreams and find a passion you sacrifice and dedicate for—like my dad did.

"That was March 30, 2008.

"I started at NXT July 2012; scared of my own shadow. I had no idea how much my life was about to change. I had no prior wrestling experience or knowledge about the business. I am NXT homegrown and today, being able to make history with Rhea Ripley when she defends he NXT Women's Championship for the first time at WrestleMania. It's not just another accolade—it means everything to me. I was the very first class out of the Performance Center and to see what it has grown into fills me with pride. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all (friends, family, colleagues) for being on this journey with me."

WrestleMania will get going with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET.