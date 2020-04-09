Chris Jericho announced on Instagram that his "Le Champion Neck Bandana" is one of the top-selling items of the week on Pro Wrestling Tees.

In his post, Jericho wrote how the bandana is perfect for covering your face, which is ideal for many fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. The price of the bandana is $14.99.

He wrote, "Looks like #LeChampion was ahead of the curve yet again. The TOP SELLING ITEM of the week on @prowrestlingtees, is the #LeChampion bandana...perfect for covering your face AND looking cool AF!"

Other current popular items according to Pro Wrestling Tees Top-Selling Of The Week Page are several Orange Cassidy shirts, two Matt Hardy shirts, a new Official Capcom Cup Kenny Omega shirt, and Lance Archer's "The Murderhawk Monster" shirt.

Below you can see Chris Jericho's post: