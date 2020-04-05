Chris Jericho hosted a special stream on his Facebook account last week where he held a Q&A for his fans. During the stream, Jericho talked about his time in WCW and how important it was towards his career and quick push in WWF.

"WCW was so huge, it was massive," Jericho said. "But it was hard to rise up the ranks there because of politics. I loved my time there in WCW, I learned a lot there. Had I not been in WCW, I would not have gotten over as big as I did in WWE as quickly as I did. I knew how to get over in the face of adversity. Can't say anything bad about WCW."

Season 2 of Dark Side of the Ring debuted on March 24th with the first two episodes being about Chris and Nancy Benoit. Jericho is the narrator of the entire second season of the show and described his experience working on it.

"It's tough to watch the Benoit story and the Eddie story," Jericho said. "But I think it was done properly and done by the right people, it's not the happiest of stories. It's very heavy. But I really am glad that I did it and I think it was done properly by the right people. I enjoyed watching it even though it was very tough. I'm glad it's out there.

"It wasn't easy to do, but it was done properly and by the right people. Hopefully you guys will watch it and enjoy it. But it's not easy, but it's important to watch."

This week's episode will focus on WWE's "Brawl for All" concept in the late 90s, and will be narrated again by Jericho.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

