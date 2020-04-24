AEW's Chris Jericho was prepared for another viral sensation as he trademarked the "Flim Flam" name before it was used on this week's AEW Dynamite episode.

Jericho filed to trademark the name for wrestling and merchandise use back on Sunday, April 19. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

On a related note, Le Champion has announced the new "Flim Flam Challenge" for fans on social media.

AEW tweeted this video of Jericho calling on fans to record "Flim Flam" dance videos and upload them with the "#AEWDynamite" and "#FlimFlam" hashtags. AEW will add music and sound effects, and members of The Inner Circle might comment on the best videos.