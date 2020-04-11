Chris Jericho tonight is doing his "Saturday Night Special" Facebook Live Stream for fans. His special guest was director, actor, and comedian Kevin Smith.

At the beginning of his show, Jericho spoke about doing commentary on last week's AEW Dynamite. It was confirmed that he will be doing it again with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday.

"It was pretty fun," admitted Jericho. "I've never commentated on a whole show before. The reason why I wanted to do it was just to have a presence on the show. As we kind of put a hold on so many things including "Blood & Guts," so I wanted to be on the show and provide a little energy, just in case. You know we are working in front of eight people, 10 people all strategically spaced apart of course."

He went on to explain that he channeled his favorite heel commentators, Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

"I thought if I could get on there as kind of an obnoxious heel, such a better demographic, obviously channeling my favorite color commentators Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. We got some good reviews for that. If you enjoyed it last week, stick around we are going to be doing it again this week."

A fan also asked him if he would do commentary once he retires from in-ring action. He answered absolutely.

"Absolutely, I always loved doing commentary," Jericho said. "To do it for a whole hour or two hours is not easy to do."

Below you can watch his "Saturday Night Special" show:



