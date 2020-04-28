AEW star Chris Jericho did an interview with TV Insider.

During the interview, Jericho spoke about if there will ever be an Elite Deletion match, now that Matt Hardy is in AEW. While he hasn't thought about it much, if the time comes, the former AEW Champion will do it.

"I haven't thought much about it because we're not at that point," revealed Chris Jericho. "I think it's great Matt is in AEW. I think it has made such a big impact. Right now, we're just keeping the lights on and doing the best we can to make sure everybody is involved and continues their storylines. Then when the time is right, if there is an 'Elite Deletion,' we'll do it. We still have 'Blood and Guts' [the postponed March special that was to feature Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle] to do and a lot of other stuff. For right now, we have to continue just being as creative as we can and come up with as many ideas as we can to keep the ball moving."

Chris didn't mention any particular names when asked what recently released WWE stars he would like to see come to All Elite Wrestling. He did call the situation an "interesting time" and believes everyone is going to land where they should land. As noted a few weeks ago, Rusev, Erick Rowan, Zack Ryder, Maria and Mike Kanellis, Kurt Angle, and Lio Rush were just a few of the WWE talent that were released.

"It's an interesting time right now, because a lot of guys got released," said Jericho. "By proxy, you went from a business that was very profitable in many different levels to everything grinding to a halt. Hopefully, many of them will get picked up by the different companies. Some guys may have to go overseas. I don't know what AEW has planned. That's not really my wheelhouse. But I'm sure everybody is going to land where they should land. It's just how it goes."



