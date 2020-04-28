Chris Jericho's run in AEW has led to a career resurgence for the vetern.



Since joining AEW, Jericho became the company's inaugural world champion, a belt he's held and created The Inner Circle stable with Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. The group is the main foil for AEW's babyfaces, with feuds with the likes of Jon Moxley and The Elite taking up a large portion of Dynamite.



Jericho spoke with Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz about the possibility of adding members to the stable. He said the right story has to be in place for him to consider adding new members as he doesn't want to fall into the same traps as previous stables.



"Once again, I don't know, it depends on what happens in the storylines," Jericho said. "To me, everything is based on the story, the story that we're telling, what fits, what doesn't fit. I think one of the downfalls of the original nWo was when they started having Virgil and guys like that in there. It kind of takes some of the exclusiveness and cool factor.

"If someone's gonna be in The Inner Circle and get asked into The Inner Circle for real, it's gonna have to be for a very good reason and something I'm going to have to be convinced of. I'm not opposed to it, but I'm not actively searching for new members."

While Jericho has done well to cultivate young talent for his stable, the rest of the AEW roster is full of young wrestlers with great potential. Jericho said AEW has multiple wrestlers that are underrated now but will be major players for AEW in the future.

"I think MJF is a lot like Sammy Guevara, he's moving up the ladder and he's doing a great job at 23, 24 years old," he said. "I think Darby Allin's the same. I think Jungle Boy has a huge upside. I think [SCU's] Scorpio Sky has a huge upside.

"You haven't seen hardly anything of Dr. Luther yet and all the stuff that he can do. I think Trent is someone that's going to be very big for us at a certain point. Orange Cassidy is very much a cult figure but when people start filling up the arenas again, you're gonna see him being a lot more popular than he has been. There's quite a few.

"I think even with The Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, Hager, all these guys have grown a lot since we joined forces. The sky is the limit for them."