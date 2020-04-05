AEW star Chris Jericho is one of the many wrestlers and fans who have praised the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker from Night One of WrestleMania 36.
A fan asked Le Champion on Twitter what he thought of the match, and he said he loved it. He congratulated AJ and the winner, The Undertaker.
Jericho wrote, "Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!!"
You can see Jericho's full tweet below:
Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!! https://t.co/6N3gYGQ17j— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 5, 2020