AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter on Friday night to post a video congratulating WWE Hall of Famer Triple H on his 25th Anniversary Celebration.

"Times and circumstances may change but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry I had with Triple H," Jericho said. "So, I just want to wish him a happy 25th Anniversary, to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I just had killer chemistry with. Every match we had was great. Happy 25th Anniversary, here's to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do."

Triple H has not responded to the video as of this writing. You can see Jericho's full video below: