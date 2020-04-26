Christian never thought that his long time pal, Edge, would be heading back to the ring sooner than expected. When asked by The Bump panel recently how he felt seeing the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, Christian only had three words to reply with.

"It was alright," Christian jokingly said. "Obviously, it's unheard of for anybody to come back from this type of injury that Edge had. I think, obviously, it wasn't in the setting or the environment that I think they both had hoped it would be in. It was important for them to go out there and entertain. It doesn't matter if there was nobody in the crowd, or 75,000 people, I think Edge's music hitting and walking down that ramp was one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, in my opinion, because of everything he overcame to come back.

"It was a hard-hitting, a--kicking streetfight match that it needed to be. That's what this match was built up to to be, and I think they delivered."

Christian noted that when Edge informed him that he was working on making his comeback, he had no reservations for his friend's newfound journey.

"No, I didn't have any reservations about it," Christian informed. "We had some conversations about it; when it was a possibility [of him making an in-ring return]. He kind of walked me through all the stages of where he was at, and he was confident. That was all I needed to hear. It was something that he wanted to do. He wanted to rewrite the ending of his story on his own terms. So, all the power to him and I trust in his judgment."

When running down the current WWE Superstars Edge could face soon, Christian made the panel chuckle once more with his first response that came to mind.

"I would love to see Braun Strowman kick his a--," Christian giggled. " That's the thing. The word dream match is thrown around quite a bit, and I mean if you think about it. There's all these possibilities, like what if Edge could face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins? Or, a guy like AJ Styles. It's crazy to think how long they both have been in this industry, and they've never crossed paths. They touched briefly in the Royal Rumble give or take. I think that's a match that the people would salivate over. You also think about a character like The Fiend, taking Edge on a ride through the Funhouse. There are so many ways that this could go."

You can view Christian's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.