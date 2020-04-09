As seen in the social media video below, CM Punk congratulated new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on his WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar.

Punk was asked by fans what he thinks about the first British-born WWE Champion.

"What about Drew McIntyre as the new champ? Good for him, congratulations Drew McIntyre! I wish he would stop being so negative about himself, I see him say all kinds of things, nasty things about him, like if he had been given an opportunity a few years ago, saying he would have sucked. That's no attitude to have," Punk said.

McIntyre has not responded to the comments from Punk as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.