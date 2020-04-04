Night one of WrestleMania 36 is hours away. Former WWE Champion CM Punk spoke to The No-Sports Report about WWE still hosting the event this weekend, noting that he feels that Vince McMahon is just being stubborn.

"Vince [is] being stubborn," Punk said. "What do I know? I know that WWE brace gets hell bent out of shape when I talk about it but I think there should be some sort of a discourse, there needs to be a conversation about it. If you look at what's happening with Major League Baseball and it is, they talk about, they talk about pushing opening day.

"Even from just a business standpoint, from a fan standpoint, you got to push the date, you got to reschedule. Have it in June, have it in July. Maybe you can have it in an open arena in the midwest where it's normally freezing cold. But to just... it's like they canceled, but they're still doing it. It's very strange to me."

Punk discussed how the wrestlers might feel in a situation like this, and how some talent may be afraid to mention their health in this situation.

"I think it's completely strange," Punk said. "I hear all the rumors of who's sick and you got all these guys, whether the culture has changed there or not, that are going to be job scared so then they're going to show up and get somebody else sick and that's how the virus works. Instead of being a leader and taking charge and being like, 'Hey, you know what let's reschedule this, let's refund everybody their money.'

"I also think as a performer, man that sucks, that's got to suck. It's got to totally be the worst thing ever.

"I just thought that every decision that was made, shocking that CM Punk thinks every decision they make is the wrong one, I just thought it was so obtuse and way the wrong decision. Like, 'Don't just cancel it, reschedule it. Oh you're still going to do it? Oh okay, well that's not what I would've done. Oh you're making it two days instead of one? Okay that's not what I would've done but okay.' And then on top of that they pre-taped stuff. So I'm sure there's all kinds of spoilers out there so what's the incentive for even watching it?"

Punk also talked about the perception that his opinions always seem to be negative but in reality, he feels that he's having a conversation that nobody in the company is.

"I know a lot of people think I'm just s--tting on it," Punk said. "But I also think we're the only ones talking about it. Everyone else wants to put the positive spin on it. The 'We want to put smiles on peoples faces' and 'Oh I can't wait, I don't care if there's no crowd, I can't wait to go out there.' If we were all honest and had a conversation about it, this is just a different point of view. If anybody's going to get mad about me saying this, I think you have bigger fish to fry and you should maybe worry about that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The No-Sports Report with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.