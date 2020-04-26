- Above is the full Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match between CM Punk and Raven from ROH Beating the Odds in 2003.

- Posting a photo of himself at home, Matt Hardy commented about being so far away from wrestling fans these days.

"Crowds seem so far away from here," Hardy wrote on Twitter. "It's strange being in an empty room. YOU are so very missed from what we do. Please take care & stay healthy. In the future, when it's safe & the time is right, we'll be reunited."

Crowds seem so far away from here.



It's strange being in an empty room.



YOU are so very missed from what we do. Please take care & stay healthy. In the future, when it's safe & the time is right, we'll be reunited. pic.twitter.com/EENUKjQXMd — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 26, 2020

- AEW Ring Announcer Justin Roberts posted his latest Thank You For Being a Friend video featuring a conversation with Joey Janela. The two talked about Janela's journey to AEW, his favorite match, rehabbing his previous injury, and much more.