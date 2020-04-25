AEW star Cody Rhodes responded to a fan who thought he should have won the Money in the Bank match in 2013.

While responding, Rhodes revealed that he was supposed to win it a year before in 2012. He was told just a few hours before the Money in the Bank PPV, that he wasn't going to be the one to win.

He tweeted, "2012 was the year I was winning it, and that changed hours before showtime. One of those "unanswered prayers" moments though. That hardship shaped the prickly psycho I've become today ha. Another good memory.

The winner of the match ended up being Dolph Ziggler. Christian, Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, Santino Marella, Sin Cara, Tensai (with Sakamoto), and Tyson Kidd were also in the match.

Cody also talked about his WrestleMania 31 match when he was Stardust.

He wrote, "Special match. Just grouped the hungriest guys into a multi-man and see what happens. It was an honor to be a part of this, DB gave us all quite a rub here. Good memory."

The ladder match was for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Daniel Bryan ended up winning the match and becoming the new champion. Several former WWE stars were in that match, Wade Barrett, Luke Harper, and Dean Ambrose. Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth were also in the ladder match.

Below you can see his tweets:

