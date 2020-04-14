AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Monday and praised WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro.

Cody responded to a fan tweet on a December 26, 2013 WWE live event match from Madison Square Garden, which saw Cody and Goldust defeat Cesaro and Jack Swagger (The Real Americans) in a Steel Cage match, after Cody hit a moonsault from the top of the cage onto Cesaro.

Cody called Cesaro the most underrated talent on the planet, and referred to him as a "PWG Nikita Koloff."

"Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he's still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff," Cody tweeted.

Cesaro has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. You can see Cody's full post below: