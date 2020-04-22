AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently took fan questions from Bleacher Report and was asked about one of the hottest topics from AEW fans on social media - when will the first-ever AEW video game be coming out?

Rhodes responded with what he called an "honest update" and admitted it will take time. He said AEW wants to put out a very good video game, and asked fans to be patient so the company can deliver.

"I'll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward," Rhodes said. "If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it's going to take time. Game development is arduous, it's a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won't come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver."

AEW released an Instagram social media game earlier this year, which you can see at this link.