AEW continues to build up next week's live Dynamite with Cody taking on Joey Janela.

The match was announced on the post-Dynamite show with Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz, which can seen above.

On tonight's Dynamite, Cody defeated Darby Allin to advance to the finals of the TNT Championship tournament where he will face Lance Archer at Double or Nothing on May 23. The winner will become the first-ever AEW TNT Champion.

Below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday's show:

* Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Street Fight)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian (Non-Title Match)

* Cody vs. Joey Janela

* MJF returns