As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared as Corey Graves' guest on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast this week.

Graves revealed that he was considering an in-ring return after watching Edge's recent WWE 24 documentary on his comeback from retirement. The documentary featured footage of Edge visiting Dr. Joseph Maroon in Pittsburgh, PA to get cleared to return to the ring 9 years after suffering a career-ending neck injury.

Graves said he was inspired by Edge's comeback story, and thought about visiting Dr. Maroon himself as he lives in Pittsburgh, where Maroon is based.

"Watching it, honestly, man, it was inspiring," Graves told Edge (H/T to Sportskeeda). "I would say at two or three different points I went, 'Man, I live in Pittsburgh now. I should go find Dr. Maroon.' It just gave me that urge to do this all over again, and I don't know whether or not that's a possibility, but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time."

Graves, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, made his pro wrestling in-ring debut back in 2000 and had a successful career on the indies. He worked a few dark matches for WWE but then signed in 2011, and wrestled for the NXT brand until March 2014. He was forced to retire later that year after suffering concussion-related issues, and has worked WWE TV shows and pre-shows since then.