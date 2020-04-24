WWE has announced that next Friday's SmackDown on FOX will feature a battle of Money In the Bank competitors with Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin.

Next Friday's SmackDown will also feature the fourth and final video in the recent Jeff Hardy series that has aired. "Chapter Four: The Comeback" will complete the series on Hardy, which is apparently setting up a feud between Hardy and Sheamus. The first 3 videos in the series were The Rise, The Fall, and The Redemption, which aired this week.

WWE will reportedly tape next week's SmackDown this Saturday from the closed-set Performance Center. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (Final men's Money In the Bank qualifier)

* Mandy Rose vs. Carmella (Final women's Money In the Bank qualifier)

* Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin

* Jeff Hardy's "Chapter 4: The Comeback" video airs to complete recent series

