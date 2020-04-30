Former WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo will premiere her new "Ventures of Virtuosa" series tonight on IndependentWrestling.TV.

The new interview series will feature Purrazzo, who was released from WWE back on April 15, sitting down with Drew Cordeiro of Beyond Wrestling. The premiere airs at 8pm ET tonight and will feature Purrazzo discussing her pro wrestling career.

Above is a preview for the new series from Purrazzo and below is the full announcement sent to us by IWTV: