Former WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo will premiere her new "Ventures of Virtuosa" series tonight on IndependentWrestling.TV.
The new interview series will feature Purrazzo, who was released from WWE back on April 15, sitting down with Drew Cordeiro of Beyond Wrestling. The premiere airs at 8pm ET tonight and will feature Purrazzo discussing her pro wrestling career.
Above is a preview for the new series from Purrazzo and below is the full announcement sent to us by IWTV:
IWTV's latest original series, Ventures Of The Virtuosa, premieres this Thursday night (4/30) at 8pm EDT.
The new interview series will feature Beyond Wrestling's Drew Cordeiro sitting down with former NXT star "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo as she discusses her wrestling career in detail.
"This is an eye-opening series," says Cordeiro. "Deonna Purrazzo has accomplished something that nobody in wrestling had done previously by working with WWE, Impact and ROH simultaneously. She pulls absolutely no punches when talking about her experiences."
