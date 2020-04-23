One of the biggest topics coming out of this week's WWE NXT episode is the main event push of the bizarre Dexter Lumis.

Last night's main event on the USA Network started with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee teaming with The Velveteen Dream to face NXT Champion Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Damian Priest came out during chaos in the match and took out Lee while the referee wasn't looking. Lumis had been watching the match, and eventually came over to the apron, joining Dream. Lumis worked the match as a replacement for Lee, and helped Dream get the win.

NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter today and praised the NXT referee and Lumis for what went down in last night's main event.

"Extraordinary judgement from our @WWENXT official in last night's somewhat unusual main event. @DexterLumis is certainly an interesting competitor, and someone to watch. Glad the judgement was made for him to join the match," Regal wrote.

This week's main event appearance comes after Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles on last week's episode. He was then shown, in the background, staring at the ring during the main event, which saw NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle team with the debuting Timothy Thatcher to retain over The Undisputed Era. It looks like Lumis had his eye on the NXT main event, and finally got that this week.

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for the former Samuel Shaw. You can see Regal's full tweet below: