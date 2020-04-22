- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a throwback match with AJ Lee from her pre-WWE days for the first time ever. The match saw AJ, then known as Miss April, face former Impact Knockout Rain. The match was taped on Friday, April 10, 2009 at the 3rd Annual Women's J-Cup Tournament event in Bergenfield, New Jersey, hosted by WSU (Women Superstars United/Uncensored) and NWS (National Wrestling Superstars).

AJ, who signed with WWE the following month in May 2009, lost the match to Rain, which was her second tournament match of the night. She had defeated Roxie Cotton earlier in the night while Rain defeated Brooke Carter in another first round match. Rain lost the finals that night to Angel Orsini. AJ retired from WWE in April 2015 and has been away from pro wrestling ever since.

- WWE stock was down 0.10% today, closing at $39.48 per share after opening at $40.34. Today's high was $41.24 and the low was $39.25.

- Drake Maverick took to Twitter this evening to call on fans to watch tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network as he faces Jake Atlas in the tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion. Drake was released by WWE last week but they are allowing him to wrestle three tournament matches.

"Thank you for all of your support. I know nobody can watch in person but I would love for you all to tune in tonight. 8/7c @USA_Network @WWENXT #WWENXT @WWE #WWE," Drake tweeted.

As noted earlier today at this link, Drake appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and said he must win tonight. He also discussed his WWE departure. You can see the full tweet below:

