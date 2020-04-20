As promised, former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick took to Twitter at 7:30pm this evening but he did not make an announcement. Instead, Maverick posted a highlight video and hyped up his last 3 matches for WWE.

Maverick tagged WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who also work behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT, and said he is not done yet.

"What are you watching on Wednesday? I am not done [email protected] #NXT #WWE @TripleH @ShawnMichaels #RAW," Drake wrote.

While released from his WWE deal last Wednesday, Drake is not done with WWE in-ring action. WWE is allowing him to work three matches in the tournament to crown a new NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion. He will face Jake Atlas this Wednesday night in his first tournament match.

