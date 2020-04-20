Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening.

Maverick, who was released by WWE last week, took to Twitter today and teased that he will have something to come at 7:30pm. He only tweeted the time and did not include any additional details.

While released from his WWE deal, Drake is not done with WWE in-ring action. WWE is allowing him to work three matches in the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion. He will face Jake Atlas this Wednesday night in his first tournament match.

As noted earlier at this link, Mike and Maria Kanellis are also teasing an announcement to come during tonight's RAW broadcast.

