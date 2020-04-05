As noted, the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night 2 saw Drew McIntyre capture the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar.

Above is post-show video of McIntyre participating in his first championship photo shoot with the title. Below is video of McIntyre's custom title plates being installed.

Drew tweeted after the show and said he made his broken dream come true.

He wrote, "I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you [blue heart emoji] #WrestleMania"

You can see Drew's full tweet below, along with the first look at his custom title plates: