Everything about Drew McIntyre has changed since his return to WWE in 2017 from his look, attitude and music. In an interview with Rebellious Noise, McIntyre was asked about his old theme music and the acclaim it has with fans and if there is a possibility of him walking out to that music again.

"I'm sure it's possible eventually," McIntyre said. "I see a compliment about it at least everyday. Sometimes I see it ten a day. They're always asking for it. Yeah, that music was awesome at least for what I was doing at the time. I don't know if it suits Drew McIntyre now with the wardrobe and the bagpipes I come out to now, but I think it's safe to say on a special occasion like a throwback when the time is right. Hopefully, everybody remembers it."

McIntyre has previously discussed the "Chosen One" moniker and how Vince saw something in him that he didn't. He talked about not feeling the pressure of that moniker at the time due to his age and just thinking everything was normal.

"Obviously, there's a lot of pressure," McIntyre admitted. "It's just that when I was younger, nothing fazed me, so I didn't see it as pressure. I saw it as something that was really cool, but I did learn a lot. Looking back now, I know I wasn't ready for it at the time. I wouldn't change it because it was part of my journey. It led me to where I'm at now, but it was such a crazy thing to look back on.

"I remember the promo he did. He was in the ring. I didn't know he was going to do it. I was supposed to just go out there and talk, then Vince comes out and says something. All the stuff he said about future world champion etc., I was watching that live with everyone else. I had to go walk out there, shake his hand and do the thing, and I'm like, 'this is normal.'"

McIntyre has said that if he did win the championship during his first run, then that would have been a big mistake. McIntyre won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and commented that Vince McMahon has a peculiar way of predicting the future just not specifying when something would happen.

"Vince has a bit of a crystal ball. He seems to predict the future. I think he was talking about the Network long before there ever was a Network. There's various other examples. He said future world champion. He didn't specify when it was going to happen."

