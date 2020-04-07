- Above is a bonus scene from the new WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This extra scene takes a look at Edge's love affair with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

- WWE announcer David Otunga turns 40 years old today while Darren Drozdov turns 51 and WWE producer Sonjay Dutt turns 38.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be the special guest on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage at 11pm ET on FS1.

The "WWE Night" marathon on FS1 will begin at 8pm ET with the WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 31. The WWE 24 specials on WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34 will air after that. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will join Renee Young on Backstage for the interview with Drew.

Below is a promo for WWE Night on FS1: