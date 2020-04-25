AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to his verified Facebook page this week and called on the world, mainly the United States, to end the coronavirus lockdown.

Rhodes apparently brought on some controversy and criticism with his post and comments as it was deleted just a few hours after it was published. Rhodes noted that the United States "is not a socialist nation" and "not a democracy" but a republic. He went on about how bad the economy will get if the lockdown isn't ended. He did acknowledge that we are dealing with a bad situation with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The world needs to open back up and end this mass hysteria," Rhodes wrote. "We are not a socialist nation. We are not a democracy! We are a republic. If we go on any longer with this bulls--t, our economy will be shot and that much harder to kick start. #EndTheShutdown"

He continued, "I mean, no doubt we have an epidemic on our hands, and have sustained losses which is sad, but we have to move on with our lives. Take precautions is fine, but end the shutdown please. I CARE ABOUT HUMAN LIFE, GUYS. Jeeze, take precautions, don't go out if you have a comprised immune system. Wear your masks and social distance. Still open up"

The deleted post and comments were in the Facebook embed seen below: