AEW star Dustin Rhodes did a Q&A this evening on social media.

While doing the Q&A, the former WWE star revealed that he's not concerned about ever being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. His father, the late Dusty Rhodes was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

"That is not what I concern myself with," Dustin wrote. "If it comes, it comes. I am focused on @AEWrestling and growing our talented kids."

Rhodes also revealed that he doesn't miss his longtime Goldust gimmick, though he is thankful for it. The character's introduction was in 1995.

"No," he answered. "Thankful for the years though."

This upcoming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes will be going against Lance Archer in a TNT Championship Tournament semifinals match.

