- Above, Edge showed Christian a box of wrestling related items from their careers that he found while cleaning out his mom's house. The two reminisced about their early wrestling days in Canada.

- Cesaro will be the guest on tomorrow's The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.

- In the video below, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked about the honor of being included in BBC's Sports Personality of the Year tournament. McIntyre is scheduled to be on tomorrow's RAW at the WWE Performance Center.