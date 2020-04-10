- As seen above, WWE has released a nWo entrance video for John Cena. The video was inspired by the nWo segment with Cena and Bray Wyatt during the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36, which The Fiend won.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced as the featured guest for next Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET. This will be the first Backstage appearance for The Rated R Superstar. As noted before, Backstage analyst CM Punk is scheduled to return to the show next week as well.

- WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Producer Michael "PS" Hayes is celebrating a major milestone of 25 years with WWE today. He took to Twitter and commented on the milestone.

He wrote, "Today marks my 25th year in WWE!!! What a ride and still holding on tight!!"

The former Dok Hendrix retired after suffering a back injury with WCW, but was signed by WWE in 1995 and hosted several shows & segments over the years. Hayes' most famous segment includes the birth of Austin 3:16 with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view.

