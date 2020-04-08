- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best American Badass moments from The Undertaker. As noted earlier at this link, Taker is expected to keep the look he used for The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 when he does return to WWE action.

- Corey Graves will interview WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Thursday's episode of the "After The Bell" podcast. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's episode:

Edge makes post-WrestleMania trip to WWE After the Bell Edge completed his comeback with a win against Randy Orton in an epic Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania. Now, he's ready to talk about it. The Rated-R Superstar will continue his return tour with an appearance on this week's WWE After the Bell, and he's opening up about the unusual twists and turns over the past few weeks. Edge will share his unfiltered thoughts on learning his WrestleMania return would take place in an empty arena. Plus, the former WWE Champion will discuss the match itself and who he'd like to face now that he's vanquished The Viper. New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- "The Big Show Show" from WWE Studios and Netflix premiered on Monday and is already on the Netflix Top 10 list of programming. It also hit the #4 spot in Australia.

As seen below, Show has been responding to fans who tweeted positive reviews on the episodes. He also responded to the top 10 ranking and wrote, "THANK YOU! Check it out on @netflix! #TheBigShowShow"

Show also commented on the Undisputed Title appearing on the show and joked, "I agree that ones mine. #looted Stamford lol"

The World's Strongest Athlete also commented on appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Mick Foley and Rikishi. He wrote, "Lol @TheMarkHenry everyone on our set loved him! Love to have him back on more frequently! @RealMickFoley @TheREALRIKISHI as well!!"

Below are a few of Big Show's responses to fans and a promo he tweeted for the show:

Thank you so much! I love the thought of bringing families together. Stay safe?? https://t.co/PFKwOIh76E — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Wow!!! Thank you Australia! pic.twitter.com/XwP6wFpvgS — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Thank you. Happy to hear our Show helps. Hope you and yours are safe. Thank you for letting me know you like what you've seen. Appreciate the positive vibes. Be well???? https://t.co/iD7wMOlLKk — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Lol @TheMarkHenry everyone on our set loved him! Love to have him back on more frequently! @RealMickFoley @TheREALRIKISHI as well!! https://t.co/F7lvwr42Uu — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Great writers! Don't tell them I said that. Lol thank you https://t.co/suQhAyKfSW — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 7, 2020

Thank you girls!! You're the best!! https://t.co/pHWjQIFHIw — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 7, 2020