WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with GQ to promote his Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

The Rated R Superstar was asked if WrestleMania with no fans has any effect on his mindset going into the weekend. Edge said he wants this to be his best WrestleMania match.

"Honestly, I want this to be my best WrestleMania match ever," he said.

The interviewer noted that this was a lofty goal given Edge's history of matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He agreed and said he wants to blow people's minds.

"It is, but what a challenge! That's what I'm going for," Edge said. "I want to blow people's minds, man. I really do. I want to come back at 46 years old and be in the shape that I always wanted to be in.

"Right now, I have it all dialed in. My diet is now taken off my plate, so I can fully concentrate on telling the story I want to tell. I want to bring elements that I learned on Vikings, that I learned on The Flash, that I learned on Haven, and bring them into a wrestling match. By the time this is all done, however long it lasts, my goal is that people will say, 'He was better now than he was then.'"

