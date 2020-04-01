It seems like All Elite Wrestling's resident "Bad Boy", Joey Janela, will be going under a repackaging.

We've been told that Joey will be now known as "The Pasta King" Razul Rigatoni going forward. Yes, it seems things are about to get saucy in All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

"Pasta and professional wrestling have gone hand and hand since the beginning of time, we think this is gonna be a big hit!" AEW President Tony Khan said yesterday when asked for comment.

"I don't get the Bad Bad gimmick but I do get pasta, I'm eating some butter nut squash agnolotti right now, agnolotti is one of my favorite pasta shapes because the little pockets catch the sauce, DELICIOUS!" AEW EVP Cody Rhodes added.

The plan is to get the gimmick over to the point where TNT can potentially add a third hour of weekly AEW programming for a travel show where Razul (Joey Janela) tries pasta all over the world, much like Guy Fieri's popular show, "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives".

We will keep you updated on the AEW debut of "The Pasta King".

Update 11:30 ET: Janela updated his Twitter account to his new gimmick: