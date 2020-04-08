The latest social media challenge to hit the internet is the "Don't Rush Challenge" and Superstars from the WWE women's division have released a video that some are saying is the best yet.

The "#DontRushChallenge" videos show people, including celebrities and random fans, becoming the best version of themselves in just a matter of seconds. Naomi organized the various female WWE Superstars and then released the video seen below.

The video begins with Sasha Banks, who is in bed when she receives a phone call from the real boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The video then features Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Lana.

One fan asked WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss why she wasn't featured.

"I didn't want to do my makeup," Bliss responded. Jax added, "Lol i tried to get her!!!"

You can see the full video below, along with the tweets from Bliss and Jax: