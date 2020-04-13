Friday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE SmackDown, the fifth blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.317 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.304 million viewers. This number is down 3% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.398 million viewers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show. It is the lowest number for a SmackDown episode on FOX.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings for #3 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with 20/20. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Shark Tank, MacGyver and Magnum PI. SmackDown tied at #6 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the fourth week in a row, behind Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Blacklist, 20/20, and Dateline. Magnum PI topped the night in viewership this week with 7.4 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Daily Briefing with Dana Perino on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.883 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode