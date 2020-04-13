The Finn Balor vs. Imperium feud will continue during Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner for Wednesday's show.

No other matches have been confirmed for Wednesday's live broadcast, but we know that the eight-man tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will begin this week. The tournament will feature Kushida, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Akira Tozawa, the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma, Jake Atlas, Tony Nese, and Drake Maverick.

Below is WWE's announcement on Balor vs. Aichner: