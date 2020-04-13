The Finn Balor vs. Imperium feud will continue during Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
WWE has just announced Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner for Wednesday's show.
No other matches have been confirmed for Wednesday's live broadcast, but we know that the eight-man tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will begin this week. The tournament will feature Kushida, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Akira Tozawa, the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma, Jake Atlas, Tony Nese, and Drake Maverick.
Below is WWE's announcement on Balor vs. Aichner:
Finn Bálor battles Imperium's Fabian Aichner this Wednesday on NXT
Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, telling The Ring General that his reign is on borrowed time.
In response, WALTER is sending one of his top men, Imperium's Fabian Aichner, after The Prince this Wednesday on NXT. Will Aichner stomp Bálor out on behalf of The Ring General, or will The Prince prove that his message to Imperium's leader has some truth behind it?
Find out on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!